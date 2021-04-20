Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 20th (ACLLF, ATGFF, ATUSF, BRLXF, CBOE, CPXWF, EHMEF, ELEEF, EMRAF, EVT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 20th:

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $139.00 to $168.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $57.00 to $58.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $19.50 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

