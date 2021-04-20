Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins (LON: TPK):

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,609 ($21.02). The stock had a trading volume of 639,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,454. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,381.48.

Get Travis Perkins plc alerts:

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.