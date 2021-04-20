Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Volvo (VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO: VOLV.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 266 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 236 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 188 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 245 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 267 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 188 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 235 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 212 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 236 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 250 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 250 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 250 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 257 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Volvo AB has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

