Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 20th (CAE, CWX, ENR, EXAS, GPC, KLAC, LKQ, NLY, PLAY, TCW)

Research Analysts' upgrades for Tuesday, April 20th:

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$12.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from continued growth in its auto care and batteries businesses, which drove the top line during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, distribution gains and shifting of shipments boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow at the higher end of the previously-projected range of 2-4%. This is likely to be driven by favorable demand trends. Additionally, the company is on track with efforts to drive efficiency. Markedly, it expects synergies in the bracket of $40-$45 million during fiscal 2021. However, elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on gross margin in first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses were a drag.”

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences’ rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a bottom-line pressure, resulting in net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. Its expectations of a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues raise apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and stiff competition persist. Yet, robust top-line growth in the fourth quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues, driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry.”

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ upbeat 2021 view sparks optimism. However, automotive segment sales are likely to be weighed down on demand headwinds due to the Covid-19 resurgence. Capex for 2021 is projected in the band of $275-$325 million, implying a significant uptick from $158 million recorded in 2020. Rising capex may clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Considering the economic uncertainty and new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections, LKQ’s near-term earnings and sales may be adversely impacted. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annaly announced an agreement with Slate Asset Management L.P. in March to sell its commercial real estate business in a transaction valued at $2.33 billion. This will reduce the company’s exposure to the commercial real estate sector, and aid to refocus capital in the residential mortgage finance market. Also, its investment strategy, which is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and credit-focused asset classes, will likely enhance its returns. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Declining average yield on interest-earning assets is denting its interest income. Also, low mortgage rates are driving refinance demand and elevating the prepayment trends. This is persistently affecting asset and reinvestment yields for Annaly.”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$3.05 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.70.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter of 2020. Revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well. Headwinds like business seasonality and stiff competition remain. On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL, SINUVA and Fiagon product lines are gaining momentum. The 2021 revenue expectation is showing growth over the 2019 level. Potential in chronic sinusitis market, a well-progressing SINUVA and PROPEL product line, and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Overall, in the past three months, Intersect ENT has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

