Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ):

4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underpeform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

3/17/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,638. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

