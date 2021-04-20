Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 48,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 632,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RFP shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.57 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.