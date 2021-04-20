Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

