Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROIC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

