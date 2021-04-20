Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 235,106 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

