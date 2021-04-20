Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Ciena worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

CIEN stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

