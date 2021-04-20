Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Ciena worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.