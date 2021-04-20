Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Nordson worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $205.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.38. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $145.01 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

