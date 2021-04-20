Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 11,650 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of East West Bancorp worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,992,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

