Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 514,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

