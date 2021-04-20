Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 560.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

