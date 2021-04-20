Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,863 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

