Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 174.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $158.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

