Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $387.32 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

