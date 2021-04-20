Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

