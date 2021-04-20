Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.