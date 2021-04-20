Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.95 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 329,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216,827 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

