Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.80 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

