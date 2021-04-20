Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 115.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

