Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.45 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,491. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

