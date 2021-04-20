Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.74 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

