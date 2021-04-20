Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.33 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

