Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.79 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.29. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.