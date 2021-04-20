Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.86 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

