Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.94 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.