Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.