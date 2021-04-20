Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

