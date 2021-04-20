Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.50.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.