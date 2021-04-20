Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $25.73 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 748,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,726,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

