Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

DGX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

