Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of The Toro worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

