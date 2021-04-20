Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

