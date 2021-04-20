Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

