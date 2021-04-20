Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 275,545 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

