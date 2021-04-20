Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 43,906 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of AVB opened at $190.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

