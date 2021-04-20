Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

