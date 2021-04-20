Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $387.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

