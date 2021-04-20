Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

