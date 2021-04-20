Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,156 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.51 and its 200-day moving average is $375.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,491. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

