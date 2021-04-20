Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,195 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.