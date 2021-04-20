Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,327 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

