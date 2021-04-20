Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,404 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of CB stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

