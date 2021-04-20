Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,836 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $103.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

