Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 59,977 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

