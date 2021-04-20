Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 92,416 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

