Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $25.73 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 748,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,726,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.